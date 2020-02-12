HSIL promoter hikes stake in company

HSIL has informed the exchanges that it has received disclosures from Somany Impresa Ltd (formerly Paco Exports Ltd), the promoter of the company, regarding acquisition of 10.63 lakh (1.47 per cent stake) equity shares of the company from open market on February 10.

With this, Somany lmpresa's stake in the company rose to 43.51 per cent and those of whole promoters group to 51.92 per cent. Shares of HSIL jumped 6.20 per cent to ₹57.35 on the BSE.