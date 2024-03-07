Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDC).

According to the company’s regulatory filing, HUDCO will provide credit of up to ₹5,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD of HUDCO, and Lokesh Chandra, IAS, CMD, Mahavitaran, in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

HUDCO stock closed at ₹201.90 on the NSE, higher by 3.06 per cent on Thursday.