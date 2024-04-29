Shares of ICICI Bank hit a lifetime high on the NSE at ₹1,136.90 on Monday’s trade after the company’s March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5 per cent to ₹11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions. The stock was trading at ₹1,138.85 on the NSE, higher by 2.79 per cent as of 11.53 am.

Global brokerages such as Nomura, Nuvama, and JP Morgan have maintained their ‘BUY’ rating for the stock.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal increased EPS estimate by 2 per cent for FY26, with little change to FY25 outlook. “We estimate RoA/RoE of 2.26/18.0 per cent in FY26. We expect the bank to sustain a ~14 per cent CAGR in PAT over FY24-26E. Reiterate BUY with a revised SoTP-based TP of ₹1,300,” it said in a report.

The brokerage also noted that the bank reported a steady quarter driven by healthy NII and controlled opex and provisions backed by healthy asset quality.

“The stable mix of a high-yielding portfolio (retail/business banking) and continued traction in BB, SME, and secured retail drove broad-based growth, which helps to retain healthy business diversification. Although the pace of NIM contraction has decelerated (3bp q-o-q), persistent funding cost pressure may keep margins low. Improvements in asset quality led to a further decline in GNPA/NNPA ratios. The additional contingency provisioning buffer (1.1 per cent of loans) provides further comfort,” Motilal Oswal said.

Analysts of JM Financial stated that the bank remains on a path to deliver +2.3 per cent/18.5 per cent average RoA/RoE over FY25-26E, aided by asset quality in good shape, and continued growth momentum, while margins are expected to moderate slightly.

“We value the bank on SoTP basis with a target price of ₹1,330 (core bank valued at 2.6x FY26E BVPS) with subs valued at ₹164,” they said.

Reiterating the ‘buy’ rating for the stock, analysts of Prabhudas Lilladher have raised the SOTP-based target price to ₹1,450 from ₹1,300.