IEX’s real-time market volumes cross 1 billion units in Dec

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Energy exchange, IEX’s December volume in its ‘real time market’ segment crossed the one-billion mark. As many as 1.129 billion units were trade on the exchange’s RTM, which the exchange introduced in June.
Cumulatively, the exchange ended 2020 with RTM volumes of 5.7 billion. At a commission of two paise per unit on each from the seller and buyer, the revenue from this segment translates to ₹22.80 crore.
In RTM, buyers and sellers of electricity offer buy and sell bids for the next one hour — as close to real time as it can get. IEX officials have repeatedly said that the patronage for this market had been way beyond their expectations.
IEX data shows that the prices hardened a little between June and December, perhaps reflecting the growing energy demand as the economy opened up. Average price in December was ₹2.93 a kWhr, compared with ₹2.22 in June.
