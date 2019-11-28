IL&FS Engg may gain on Tribunal award to arm

Shares of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company may remain in focus, as the Arbitration Tribunal has awarded a verdict in favour of its special purpose vehicle. The Tribunal has awarded ₹492 crore (₹250 crore as principal and ₹242 crore as interest) for the claim filed against NHAI by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Private Ltd. IL&FS Engineering and Construction holds 24 per cent stake in Bangalore Elevated Tollway, a sponsored SPV along with India Infrastructure Fund 2.