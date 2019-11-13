Stocks

India Cements shares dip on lower Q2 sales

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Shares of India Cements were down over 1.50% on the bourses today mainly influenced by the marginal drop in revenues for the second quarter ended September 2019. Volumes were comparatively lower at 33,000 shares as at 10.30 am against the two-week average quantity of 2.03 lakh shares.

On the BSE, the stock was down by Rs 1.50, or 1.78%, to Rs 82.80.

In a release to the BSE, India Cements reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for Q2FY20. Revenue from operations was down 11.20% to Rs 1,269.40 crore during Q2FY20 as against Rs 1,429.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,271.02 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,439.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

