India Pesticides files for ₹800-crore IPO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Uttar Pradesh-based agrochemical technicals company India Pesticides Ltd has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus to raise ₹800 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The company intends to raise ₹100 crore through issuance of fresh shares and ₹700 crore through an Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal (₹281 crore) and another shareholder (₹419 crore). The firm might also raise ₹75 crore through a pre-IPO placement, according to the prospectus filed with the market regulator.
India Pesticides proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers, and KFin Technologies is the registrar to the Issue.
The company, which started operations in 1984, now has a growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It is the only Indian manufacturer and among the top five global firms for several specialized products such as Folpet and Cynomoxanil, used to make fungicides that control fungal growth across various crops.
India Pesticides has two manufacturing facilities - Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh – with an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for formulations. It currently has registrations and licenses for 22 agrochemical technicals and 124 formulations for sale in India and 27 agro chemical technicals and 34 formulations for exports purpose.
The company’s clientele includes crop protection product manufacturing companies such as Syngenta Asia Pacific, United Phosphorus, Ascenza Agro, Conquest Crop Protection, Sharda Cropchem and Stotras.
India is currently the fourth-largest producer of crop protection chemicals in the world and is expected to emerge as an export hub for crop protection chemicals considering the cost-effective manufacturing and availability of skilled labour.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...