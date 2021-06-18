India Pesticides fixes price band of Rs 290–296 per share for Rs 800-crore IPO

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Lucknow-based India Pesticides Ltd, an agro-chemical manufacturer of technicals, has fixed a price band of Rs 290-296 a share for its Rs 800-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The issue will open for subscription on June 23, and close on June 25.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 100 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to Rs 700 crore. The company intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
The company would also be looking at raising funds from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.
India Pesticides is a manufacturer of key technicals such as Folpet and Cymoxanil, and among the leading manufacturers globally for Captan, Folpet and Thiocarbamate Herbicide.
The major herbicide technicals the company manufactures include Thiocarbamate herbicides that have application in field crops, such as, wheat and rice, and are used globally.
The firm currently has manufacturing facilities at Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh with a total capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for the formulations vertical. It currently has registrations and licenses for 22 agro-chemical technicals and 125 formulations for sale in India and 27 agro-chemical technicals and 35 formulations for exports purpose.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...