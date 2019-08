About 20 companies will turn ex-dividend on Monday. Investors wishing to receive the payout need to own these companies’ shares by Friday. Among these are Alkem Labs (₹8/share), Bengal Assam (₹10), CARE Rating (₹3), Concor (₹8.55), HSIL (₹3), Indiabulls Housing Finance (₹8), JK Agri Genetics (₹1.50), Kitex Garments (₹1.5), Indigo (₹5), Page Industries (₹51), Petronet LNG (₹4.5), Power Grid (₹2.50), Sinclairs Hotels (₹6) and VST Industries (₹95).