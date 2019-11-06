What to watch: Indiabulls HF: Results, fund-raising plans eyed

The board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance will meet on Wednesday to consider results for the quarter and half-year ending September 2019. Besides, its board will also consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible debentures and/or compulsorily convertible debentures and/or optionally convertible debentures and/or NCDs-cum-convertible warrants. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds the company plans to raise and the mode.