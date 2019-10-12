Stocks

What to watch: Indiabulls Housing Fin buyback meet in focus

After Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures buyback announcement, the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance will meet on Monday to consider a buyback proposal. The board will consider the quantum, the number of shares, price of the issue and mode of buyback (whether through open market or tender process on a proportionate basis) and promoters' intention (whether will they participate or not). Besides, the record date will also be a crucial factor.

