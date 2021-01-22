Stocks

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 117 times on final day

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

Indigo Paints’ ₹1,170-crore initial share-sale garnered an overwhelming response from investors and was subscribed 117 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares, data available on the exchanges showed. The price band was fixed at ₹1,488-1,490 a share.

The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed 189.57 times, non-institutional investor category 263.05 times and retail portion 15.93 times.

Indigo Paints had mopped up ₹348 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares.

