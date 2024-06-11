IndiGo stock tanked 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade amid reports that Interglobe Enterprises would sell a 2 per cent stake, worth $394 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

As per the term sheet, Interglobe Enterprises, which has a 37.75 per cent stake in Interglobe Aviation, will sell the shares at a base price of ₹4,266 each.

Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of IndiGo, will sell the stake in block deals.

Shares of IndiGo traded at ₹4,401 on the NSE, lower by 3.63 per cent as of 10.40 am.

Also read
SAMPATH KUMAR GP

Two planes land, take off within close interval on same runway at Mumbai airport; DGCA probes incident

LOREN ELLIOTT

Qantas bullish on growth in India

Paul Griffiths, Dubai Airports CEO

We would love to develop India market further : Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths

Related Topics