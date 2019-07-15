Indoco Remedies plunges on US FDA warning letter for plant

Shares of Indoco Remedies Ltd slumped as much 11.7 per cent to Rs 149.4, their biggest intra-day per cent drop since October 8.

The drug maker's Goa Plant I received a warning letter from the US FDA following an inspection in January.

On January 28, the USFDA concluded its audit at the Goa plant I and issued six observations (483s).

The FDA Form 483 notifies a company's management of objectionable conditions.

The stock down is 22 per cent this year as of the last close.