Shares of IndusInd Bank tumbled 19 per cent on Friday, set for their worst day in over four years after the lender warned it would miss its full-year loan growth target, becoming the latest lender to flag the stress in microfinance loans.

The bank also posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter profit due to a jump in bad loans in the microfinance business, which are collateral-free loans to borrowers with annual income up to 300,000 rupees.

“Obviously, I don’t think we should be able to do 18 per cent to 22 per cent (loan growth for the year). I think, given what has happened, we have to watch quarter to quarter,” CEO Sumant Kathpalia said. Its loan growth was 13 per cent-15 per cent in the first two fiscal quarters.

