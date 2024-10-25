IndusInd Bank Stocks Today, IndusInd Bank Share Price Live News October 25, 2024: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 39 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit at ₹ 1,331 crore, largely on account of higher provisions due to bad loans from unsecured credit segment. Shares of IndusInd declined over 15% in early trade on Friday.
- October 25, 2024 10:37
IndusInd stock today: IndusInd Bank shares tumble 19% on becoming latest to warn of microfinance loan stress
Shares of IndusInd Bank tumbled 19 per cent on Friday, set for their worst day in over four years after the lender warned it would miss its full-year loan growth target, becoming the latest lender to flag the stress in microfinance loans.
The bank also posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter profit due to a jump in bad loans in the microfinance business, which are collateral-free loans to borrowers with annual income up to 300,000 rupees.
“Obviously, I don’t think we should be able to do 18 per cent to 22 per cent (loan growth for the year). I think, given what has happened, we have to watch quarter to quarter,” CEO Sumant Kathpalia said. Its loan growth was 13 per cent-15 per cent in the first two fiscal quarters.
- October 25, 2024 10:20
IndusInd share price update: Slumps 18%
Shares of IndusInd crashed 18% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,050.55, also its 52-week low. The lower circuit is at ₹1,024.05.
- October 25, 2024 10:12
IndusInd Q2 performance in focus
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and 39 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit at ₹ 1,331 crore, largely on account of higher provisions due to bad loans from unsecured credit segment.
The bank’s gross and net non-performing asset (GNPA, NNPA) ratio rose to 2.11 per cent and 0.64 per cent in Q2FY25, respectively, from 2.02 and 0.60 per cent a quarter ago.Segment wise, two-wheeler loans had 8 per cent GNPA ratio, micro loans had 6.5 per cent GNPAs and credit card NPAs stood at 3.3 per cent. The bank is among the largest MFI lenders in the country with ₹32,723 crore of outstanding micro loans as on September 30.
As bad loans rose, provisions and contingencies funds rose 87 per cent y-o-y and 73 per cent q-o-q to ₹1,820 crore. The bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit stood at ₹3,600 crore, down 8 per cent y-o-y.Piyush Shukla of businssline reports
- October 25, 2024 10:10
IndusInd share price today: Shares down 16%
Shares of IndusInd declined 16.18% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,073 as at 10.08 am.
- October 25, 2024 10:10
IndusInd shares among top losers in Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
ITC (3.67%), Axis Bank (2.22%), HCL Tech (1.23%), Asian Paints (1.09%), Kotak Mahindra (1.08%)
Top losers:
IndusInd (-13.63%), NTPC (-3.31%), M&M (-1.57%), Coal India (-1.55%), L&T (-1.43%)
