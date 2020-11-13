Inox Leisure completes Rs 250-crore QIP issue

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Multiplex chain, Inox Leisure Limited announced fundraising of Rs 250 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which closed on November 12 and was oversubscribed by about 3.5 times.
Inox allotted 9,803,921 shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at Rs 255 per share.
On Friday, the company's shares traded at Rs 266.75, about 1 per cent lower from the previous close.
The QIP saw subscription from marquee global and Indian institutional investors, which included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Eastspring Investments, besides the Indian mutual fund houses like ICICI Prudential, Birla Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund.
The issue allocation is approximately 69% and 31% to Indian and foreign investors respectively.
Siddharth Jain, Director – Inox Group, said, "We are delighted with the participation and support of high-quality investors, which will fuel the journey of Inox 2.0 in the future."
Inox intends to utilise the funds raised through the QIP to meet capital expenditure requirements for ongoing and future projects, to sustain growth in the business, for business expansion and to improve the leveraging financial strength of the company.
It will also be invested towards working capital requirements, towards debt repayments, for investments in subsidiary companies as well as for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to pursuing new business opportunities, acquisitions, alliances etc., an official statement said.
Overall, Inox aims to augment its business growth with the freshly accrued funds.
ICICI Securities Limited and IIFL Securities Limited acted as Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue. Khaitan & Co served as the sole Indian legal counsel to the issue and Squire Patton Boggs Singapore LLP acted as the International Legal Counsel to the Lead Managers concerning selling restrictions.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...