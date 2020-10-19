Stocks

Inox Wind gains over 2% on bagging new orders

Internet Desk | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

The projects are to be executed across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka and likely to be commissioned by March 21

The stocks of Inox Wind surged over 2 per cent on early Monday trade on its bagging new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 40 MW from retail customers spread across various industries.

The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka.

The contracts include supply and commissioning of 2 MW DFIG 113 meters rotor diameter Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as well as providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the lifetime of the project.

Inox Wind provides its customers with end to end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain. The orders are expected to be commissioned by March 2021.

The shares of the company are trading at ₹ 41.20/apiece up 2.23 per cent.

