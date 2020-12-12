Investments via SIPs dive to 30-month low

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Many retail investors have preferred to use Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) to invest in mutual funds over the last six years, resulting in sustained growth in monthly investments. But the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the inflow, which has declined gradually since this April. The monthly SIP investment of ₹7,302 crore in November 2020 was the lowest since May 2018.
SIPs in mutual funds are preferred by retail investors who invest a fixed sum at regular intervals, in the scheme of their choice, thus imbibing discipline in their investment process. But the monthly investments since May 2020 have been lower compared to the corresponding month in the previous year. This gap expanded to 11.74 per cent in November this year.
This decline in SIP investments could be due to profit booking induced by the large rally in stock prices, say experts. “The strong performance of the equity markets in November seems to have encouraged more investors to book profits and move to short-term investments. We still believe that there is significant amount of money that can come back to the market in the event of any correction. The medium-to-long-term potential of the equity markets remain strong,” says G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC.
Kumar, however, thinks that the decline in November was because the last three days of November were non-business days. “A significant amount of SIP flows might not be reflected in the official numbers that have been released (in November).”
Experts also point out that while investments through SIPs may be reducing, many new SIP accounts are being opened, indicating continued investor interest. The number of SIP accounts increased from 3.37 crore towards the end of October 2020 to 3.40 crore towards November-end. “It is significant to note that there has been a healthy addition of 3.39 lakh SIP accounts.” says NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.
Assets under management of SIP accounts also registered an increase of 10 per cent in November to ₹3,78,286 crore compared to the previous month. A part of the increase in assets could be due to the increase in the net asset value of the MF schemes, due to the strong rally in equity markets. Overall assets managed by mutual funds had increased to ₹30-lakh crore towards November-end, an increase of 6 per cent compared with October.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
It’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, or Rajinikanth’s, 70th birthday. The perfect occasion for a quiz on superstars. Here ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...