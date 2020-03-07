Investor’s Reading List: March 7, 2020

The past week was a roller-coaster one for investors with bad news overwhelming the good. Here’s a curated list of BL’s top stories on markets to help you remain on top of it.

Nasty jolt

Depositors in Yes Bank faced a torrid time after the cap on withdrawals

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/withdrawal-cap-sends-depositors-in-mumbai-into-a-state-of-frenzy/article31002958.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=Lj7ftbM87apxM62uM8juU89OjDmfpC13

Tight spot

Shareholders of the bank were taken by surprise at the low acquisition price.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/were-yes-bank-shareholders-caught-unaware-by-rbi-and-finmin-action/article31000835.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=8UmtB9KNGjwGOTf1G5UcN1V3u6T9jJO6

Rethinking AT1

What are the AT1 bonds that were written off by Yes Bank? An analysis

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/mutual-funds/are-you-an-investor-in-yes-banks-at1-bonds/article30999081.ece

Cryptos are back

The SC this week overturned an RBI ban on crypto currencies reviving interest in the asset class.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/editorial/digital-currency-is-back-in-the-indian-market/article30993004.ece

Taking off

The BPCL sale seems to be taking off amid the market volatility.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/govt-invites-bids-for-sale-of-bpcl/article31008012.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=eZf9rv37IrpLIkY1p16oMdMeyOrjrccE

Watch the ROE

ROE is key to making money from stocks says a Motilal Oswal study.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/why-roe-is-vital-to-investment-reveals-motilal-oswal-study/article31000811.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_money-and-banking&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=5m1YG2YeKiiMVDd5SPoCaNOPixc6CGrY

Equities are the favourite asset class with HNIs.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/indian-hnis-prefer-investment-into-equity-among-all-asset-class/article30990366.ece?utm_source=taboola

New hit

Mutual funds may face a fresh round of troubles from Yes Bank’s AT1 bond defaults.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/exposure-to-yes-bank-may-be-cause-for-worry-for-mf-investors/article30997868.ece?homepage=true