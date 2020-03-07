Investor’s Reading List: March 7, 2020

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The past week was a roller-coaster one for investors with bad news overwhelming the good. Here’s a curated list of BL’s top stories on markets to help you remain on top of it.
Depositors in Yes Bank faced a torrid time after the cap on withdrawals
Shareholders of the bank were taken by surprise at the low acquisition price.
What are the AT1 bonds that were written off by Yes Bank? An analysis
The SC this week overturned an RBI ban on crypto currencies reviving interest in the asset class.
The BPCL sale seems to be taking off amid the market volatility.
ROE is key to making money from stocks says a Motilal Oswal study.
Mutual funds may face a fresh round of troubles from Yes Bank’s AT1 bond defaults.
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...