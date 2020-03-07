Stocks

Investor’s Reading List: March 7, 2020

Aarati Krishnan | Updated on March 07, 2020 Published on March 07, 2020

All crypto currencies, which include bitcoins, are illegal, Finance Minister said in his budget speech. File Photo   -  Reuters

The past week was a roller-coaster one for investors with bad news overwhelming the good. Here’s a curated list of BL’s top stories on markets to help you remain on top of it. 

 

Nasty jolt

Depositors in Yes Bank faced a torrid time after the cap on withdrawals

 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/withdrawal-cap-sends-depositors-in-mumbai-into-a-state-of-frenzy/article31002958.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=Lj7ftbM87apxM62uM8juU89OjDmfpC13

 

Tight spot

Shareholders of the bank were taken by surprise at the low acquisition price.

 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/were-yes-bank-shareholders-caught-unaware-by-rbi-and-finmin-action/article31000835.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=8UmtB9KNGjwGOTf1G5UcN1V3u6T9jJO6

 

Rethinking AT1

What are the AT1 bonds that were written off by Yes Bank? An analysis

 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/mutual-funds/are-you-an-investor-in-yes-banks-at1-bonds/article30999081.ece

 

Cryptos are back

The SC this week overturned an RBI ban on crypto currencies reviving interest in the asset class.

 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/editorial/digital-currency-is-back-in-the-indian-market/article30993004.ece

 

Taking off

The BPCL sale seems to be taking off amid the market volatility.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/govt-invites-bids-for-sale-of-bpcl/article31008012.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_news&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=eZf9rv37IrpLIkY1p16oMdMeyOrjrccE

 

Watch the ROE

ROE is key to making money from stocks says a Motilal Oswal study.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/why-roe-is-vital-to-investment-reveals-motilal-oswal-study/article31000811.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_money-and-banking&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=5m1YG2YeKiiMVDd5SPoCaNOPixc6CGrY

 

Equities are the favourite asset class with HNIs.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/indian-hnis-prefer-investment-into-equity-among-all-asset-class/article30990366.ece?utm_source=taboola

 

New hit

Mutual funds may face a fresh round of troubles from Yes Bank’s AT1 bond defaults.

 

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/exposure-to-yes-bank-may-be-cause-for-worry-for-mf-investors/article30997868.ece?homepage=true

 

Published on March 07, 2020
stocks and shares
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
crypto currencies
Yes Bank crisis
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Burmans of Dabur now own over 9 per cent in Eveready