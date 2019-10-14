IRCTC shares jump two-fold on stock market debut

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) more than doubled their value on market debut on Monday, after the state-run company saw a bumper initial public offering (IPO) that was subscribed nearly 112 times.

Shares opened at ₹626 before rising as high as ₹698 each, 118.13 per cent higher than their issue price of ₹320.

The overwhelming response comes amid slowing growth in India, which has hit sales of everything from cars to cookies, prompting the government to step in with deep cuts in corporate taxes and a raft of other measures to revive growth.

Also read: Why IRCTC’s initial public offering was a missed opportunity for the government

The IPO was issued to raise ₹645 crore ($91.09 million), with the Indian government retaining a 87.4 per cent stake in the company.

IRCTC has the sole authority to sell railway tickets online, offer catering service and exclusively manufacture and supply packaged drinking water at railway stations and on trains in India. The company operates in four business segments and also offers e-catering services to passengers via a mobile phone application.