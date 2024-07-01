IREDA Share Price, IREDA Stock Price Updates: IREDA recorded loan sanctions at ₹9,136 crore and loan disbursements at ₹5,320 crore during first quarter ended June 30, 2024, a growth of 382.62% and 67.61%, respectively over corresponding quarter of FY 2023-24. Loan book stood at ₹63,150 crore, a record growth of 33.77%. 

