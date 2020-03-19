Stocks

Company news: Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

The Yamuna Syndicate on Thursday said that it has acquired 12,000 equity shares of ₹1 each (0.016 per cent of the share capital) of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited from the open market on March 18. Post this purchase, the promoter entity’s stake has increased to 44.87 per cent from 44.85 per cent. Shares of Yamuna Syndicate, which is trading under call auction tumbled 4.25 per cent at ₹8,005 on the BSE while those of Isgec Heavy Engineerging closed 0.24 per cent higher at ₹250.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
