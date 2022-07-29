ITI MF CEO quits

ITI Mutual Fund has announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer George Heber Joseph has resigned and relieved with effect from August 1.

Joseph was heading the fund house since November 2018.

The fund house has promoted its chief operating officer Hitesh Thakkar as acting CEO.

ITI MF has also appointed Dhimant Shah as Fund Manager. He has over 20 years experience in the MF industry. Prior to working at One-up Finance, he had worked with Principal MF, HSBC MF, Reliance MF and ASK group.

The current AUM of the fund house is ₹2,827 crore. Of this, Equity AUM accounted for ₹1,978 crore while that of. Hybrid and Debt schemes were at ₹616 crore and ₹233 crore, respectively.