Kavit Industries starts reprocessing of plastic granules

Kavit Industries has started reprocessing of plastic granules from various plastic raw materials. The company has also commenced trading in plastic granules as well as master batches in addition to the current ongoing commercial activity of trading in edible oil. The company claims it is the largest manufacturer of plastic granules in Gujarat. Shares of BSE-listed Kavit Industries slumped 4.07 per cent at ₹112 on the BSE.

