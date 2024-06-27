KEC International shares hit a 52-week high on securing a new work order worth ₹1,025 crore.

The RPG Group Company has secured orders for transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in India, Africa, and the US.

It has received a 765 kV GIS substation work order in India from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), a 225 kV composite project, including transmission line, substations and underground cabling in West Africa, and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the US.

In addition, the company has also secured an order for supply of various types of cables in the country and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd, said: “The orders in T&D have substantially expanded our order book in both domestic and international markets. With the above orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed ₹4,000 crore, with a staggering growth of over 70 per cent vis-à-vis last year.”

The stock surged 5.59 per cent to trade at ₹911.70 on the NSE as of 10.18 am. It has hit a 52-week high at ₹950.