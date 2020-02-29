Company news: KIOCL

Stocks

KIOCL has said that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), has accorded environmental clearance (EC), under the provisions of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2006, for setting up a non-recovery coke oven plant (0.18 MTPA) with cogen captive power plant (10 MW) and ductile iron spun pipe (DISP) (0.2 MTPA) within the existing premises of the blast furnace unit at Mangalore. Shares of KIOCL closed at ₹94, down a sharp 9.48 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

