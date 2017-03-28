Stocks

What to watch

Kotak Bank: Anxiety on fund raising plans

Updated on January 15, 2018

The Kotak Mahindra Bank board will meet on Thursday to consider raising equity capital. The options include a rights issue, private placement, follow-on public offering, QIP and GDRs/ADRs. Adding to the anxiety is the planned media briefing by Uday Kotak on Wednesday. Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Bharat Financial Inclusion will remain in focus, as marketmen feel these to be possible buyout candidates.

Published on March 28, 2017
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor
In Stocks

Day Trading Guide for January 11

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 ...

Broker's call: Bajaj Corp (Buy)

JMFLBajaj Corp (Buy)CMP: ₹384.1Target: ₹400Bajaj Corp ...

Broker's call: IndusInd Bank (Buy)

Prabhudas LilladherIndusInd Bank (Buy)CMP: ...

Bandhan Bank shares gain nearly 4% post Q3 results

The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 300.04 crore ...