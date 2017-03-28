Kotak Bank: Anxiety on fund raising plans

The Kotak Mahindra Bank board will meet on Thursday to consider raising equity capital. The options include a rights issue, private placement, follow-on public offering, QIP and GDRs/ADRs. Adding to the anxiety is the planned media briefing by Uday Kotak on Wednesday. Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Bharat Financial Inclusion will remain in focus, as marketmen feel these to be possible buyout candidates.