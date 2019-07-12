KPIT Tech: Open offer opens on Friday

The open offer for acquisition of about 7.13 crore shares of KPIT Technologies at ₹66.50 opens on Friday. The open offer was mandatory after KEL Investments had entered into an agreement to buy out the promoters.

Earlier, the respective boards of erstwhile KPIT Tech, Birlasoft (India) and KPIT Engineering in 2018 had approved a scheme whereby Birlasoft was merged with KPIT Tech and the engineering business of KPIT Tech was demerged and retained the same name.