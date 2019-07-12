Stocks

What to Watch

KPIT Tech: Open offer opens on Friday

| Updated on July 11, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

 

The open offer for acquisition of about 7.13 crore shares of KPIT Technologies at ₹66.50 opens on Friday. The open offer was mandatory after KEL Investments had entered into an agreement to buy out the promoters.

Earlier, the respective boards of erstwhile KPIT Tech, Birlasoft (India) and KPIT Engineering in 2018 had approved a scheme whereby Birlasoft was merged with KPIT Tech and the engineering business of KPIT Tech was demerged and retained the same name.

Published on July 12, 2019
open offer
KPIT Technologies Ltd
Next Story

Tasty Bites: Focus on fund-raising plans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tasty Bites: Focus on fund-raising plans