Stocks

Ladakh to hold stake in J&K Bank

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

The board of directors of Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday gave approval for transfer of 8.23 per cent of Jammu & Kashmir government’s stake to the Union Territory of Ladakh. The transfer of 4.583 crore shares is in accordance with the implementation of Jammu & Kashmir's general administration department notification (October 30, 2020), and based on October 31, 2019 levels, the Bank said in a disclosure to stock exchanges. As on December 30, the J&K Government, which is designated as promoter of the bank, held 68.18 per cent in the bank. Shares of J&K Bank gained 1.93 per cent at ₹29 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 19, 2021
Ladakh
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.