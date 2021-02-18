Stocks

Lambodhara nod for pref allotment

The board of directors of Lambodhara Textiles on Thursday approved the allotment of 8 lakh equity shares of ₹5 each at ₹48.15 a share aggregating to ₹3.85 crore through preferential issue to the promoters – Giulia Bosco and Strike Right lntegrated Services Limited. Shares of Lambodhara Textiles closed flat at ₹50.30 on the BSE. At the end of December 2020, promoters hold 70.36 per cent stake in Lambodhara Textiles.

Published on February 18, 2021
