Stocks

Lasa Supergenerics gets interim relief from Bombay HC; shares surge over 8%

Internet Desk | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Shares of the API manufacturer Lasa Supergenerics gained as much as 8.6 per cent to ₹78 after it announced getting an ex parte interim relief from commercial division of the Bombay High Court.

The relief granted would protect and strengthen its research and confidential information and its position in the 'Benzimidazole derivates' market, it said in a stock exchange communication.

The relief would also prevent the misuse of proprietary rights and will act as a deterrent to infringers, it further added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 21, 2020
patent, copyright and trademark
courts and legal
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.