Lasa Supergenerics gets interim relief from Bombay HC; shares surge over 8%

Shares of the API manufacturer Lasa Supergenerics gained as much as 8.6 per cent to ₹78 after it announced getting an ex parte interim relief from commercial division of the Bombay High Court.

The relief granted would protect and strengthen its research and confidential information and its position in the 'Benzimidazole derivates' market, it said in a stock exchange communication.

The relief would also prevent the misuse of proprietary rights and will act as a deterrent to infringers, it further added.