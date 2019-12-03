Lasa Supergenerics: Open offer in focus

Shares of Lasa Supergenerics will remain in focus in the markets, as an open offer made by Omkar Pravin Herlekar, promoter, is currently on.

The promoter plans to acquire up to 1.05 crore shares, representing 26 per cent of the emerging voting share capital, from eligible equity shareholders at ₹18.25 a share. The offer is mandatory as a preferential issue to Herlekar has increased his stake in the company to 63.23 per cent from 34.60 per cent. The offer ends on December 13.