LIC IPO: 16 institutions in fray for merchant bankers selection

The proposed Initial Public Offer of Life Insurance Corporation of India has attracted all the key players in Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM). Almost 16 institutions have thrown their hat in the fray for selection as a team of merchant bankers to manage the IPO. The government proposes 10 BRLMs for this purpose.

The Finance Ministry has indicated that the issue will hit the market during the last quarter (January-March) of the current fiscal. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIIPM) has scheduled presentations from these 16 players in two batches. Accordingly, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited (Now Known as BofA Securities), Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited have been asked to make the presentation on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, SBI Capital Market Limited and Yes Securities India Limited have been asked to scheduled to make presentations.

BRLMs appointment

Once all the presentations are over, then financial bids will be opened. Bidders with minimum qualifying marks will be permitted to participate in financial bids. Based on all these aspects, the government will select and appoint BRLMs. The BRLMs, in consultation with the government, will form a syndicate as required under the SEBI norms. The Government will have the option of appointing additional syndicate member(s), if considered necessary.

BRLMs will structure the IPO under SEBI regulations, prepare the draft prospectus, complete all the statutory requirements, conduct pre-market surveys, organise roadshows, arrange a meeting with potential investors, assist in pricing of IPO & allocation of shares and provide after-sale support beside others/

The government has already clarified that the potential size of the IPO is expected to be larger than any precedent in Indian Markets. It said the listing of shares of the LIC on stock exchanges would entail part-sale of the Government’s stake in LIC and to raise fresh equity share capital for LICI. It is not yet clear what will b percentage of shares to be offloaded. However, it did say that the percentage of paid-up equity to be issued /divested as part of the IPO will be determined based on the post-issue capital of LIC. A part of the public offering may be reserved for employees and policyholders of LIC.

Indian Embedded Value

The government has already notified all amendments in LIC Act 1956 to facilitate IPO. Earlier, based on decisions by SEBI, the Finance Ministry notified relaxed norms for large companies planning to enter the stock market. On December 31, the Government-appointed Milliman Advisors LLP India as the Reporting Actuary for the Embedded Value of LIC.

The Indian Embedded Value measures the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in the life insurance business within the meaning of the Insurance Act, 1938, and applicable IRDAI regulations. It is one of the pre-conditions of the initial public offer (IPO) for LIC, and it needs to be determined by an independent actuary.