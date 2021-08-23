LIC IPO: 16 institutions in fray for merchant bankers selection

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The proposed Initial Public Offer of Life Insurance Corporation of India has attracted all the key players in Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM). Almost 16 institutions have thrown their hat in the fray for selection as a team of merchant bankers to manage the IPO. The government proposes 10 BRLMs for this purpose.
The Finance Ministry has indicated that the issue will hit the market during the last quarter (January-March) of the current fiscal. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIIPM) has scheduled presentations from these 16 players in two batches. Accordingly, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited (Now Known as BofA Securities), Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited have been asked to make the presentation on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, SBI Capital Market Limited and Yes Securities India Limited have been asked to scheduled to make presentations.
Once all the presentations are over, then financial bids will be opened. Bidders with minimum qualifying marks will be permitted to participate in financial bids. Based on all these aspects, the government will select and appoint BRLMs. The BRLMs, in consultation with the government, will form a syndicate as required under the SEBI norms. The Government will have the option of appointing additional syndicate member(s), if considered necessary.
BRLMs will structure the IPO under SEBI regulations, prepare the draft prospectus, complete all the statutory requirements, conduct pre-market surveys, organise roadshows, arrange a meeting with potential investors, assist in pricing of IPO & allocation of shares and provide after-sale support beside others/
The government has already clarified that the potential size of the IPO is expected to be larger than any precedent in Indian Markets. It said the listing of shares of the LIC on stock exchanges would entail part-sale of the Government’s stake in LIC and to raise fresh equity share capital for LICI. It is not yet clear what will b percentage of shares to be offloaded. However, it did say that the percentage of paid-up equity to be issued /divested as part of the IPO will be determined based on the post-issue capital of LIC. A part of the public offering may be reserved for employees and policyholders of LIC.
The government has already notified all amendments in LIC Act 1956 to facilitate IPO. Earlier, based on decisions by SEBI, the Finance Ministry notified relaxed norms for large companies planning to enter the stock market. On December 31, the Government-appointed Milliman Advisors LLP India as the Reporting Actuary for the Embedded Value of LIC.
The Indian Embedded Value measures the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in the life insurance business within the meaning of the Insurance Act, 1938, and applicable IRDAI regulations. It is one of the pre-conditions of the initial public offer (IPO) for LIC, and it needs to be determined by an independent actuary.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...