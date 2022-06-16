LIC ups stake in Dr Reddy’s to 5.6 per cent

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has increased its stake in pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories from 3.64 per cent to 5.65 per cent. The little over 2 per cent increase in the holding in the Hyderabad-based company by LIC was done during the period from September 3, 2021, to June 15, 2022, through open market purchase at an average cost of ₹4,670.46 per share, the corporation informed the BSE on Thursday.

The market capitalisation of Dr Reddy’s has been pegged at ₹72,162 crore, as per the intimation.;

The stock of LIC lost 3.08 per cent on the BSE on Thursday to end at ₹669.20, while the scrip of Dr Reddy’s lost 1.15 per cent to close at ₹4,287.