hamburger

Stocks

LIC ups stake in Dr Reddy’s to 5.6 per cent

Naga Sridhar G 2346 | Updated on: Jun 16, 2022

Increase in stake by about 2 per cent through open market purchase at an average of ₹4,670.46 per share

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has increased its stake in pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories from 3.64 per cent to 5.65 per cent. The little over 2 per cent increase in the holding in the Hyderabad-based company by LIC was done during the period from September 3, 2021, to June 15, 2022, through open market purchase at an average cost of ₹4,670.46 per share, the corporation informed the BSE on Thursday. 

The market capitalisation of Dr Reddy’s has been pegged at ₹72,162 crore, as per the intimation.; 

The stock of LIC lost 3.08 per cent on the BSE on Thursday to end at ₹669.20, while the scrip of Dr Reddy’s lost 1.15 per cent to close at ₹4,287.

Published on June 16, 2022
life insurance corporation of India
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
stocks and shares
LIC of India
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you