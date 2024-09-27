Lloyds Engineering Works Limited announced several key decisions made during its board meeting today. The company’s board approved a vehicle loan facility of ₹1.32 crore from HDFC Bank, marking a significant financial move. Additionally, the board formed an Executive Committee, outlining its duties and responsibilities.

The shares of Lloyds Engineering Works Limited were trading at ₹82.91 up by ₹1.54 or 1.89 per cent on the NSE today at 2.45 pm.

In other developments, the board approved the Cost Audit Report for the 2023-24 financial year and set thresholds for identifying material litigations as per SEBI regulations. The company also reconstituted its Internal Committee in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

Lloyds Engineering, formerly known as Lloyds Steels Industries Limited, is a Mumbai-based company with operations in Murbad, Maharashtra. The board meeting addressed various corporate governance and operational matters. These decisions reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and corporate structure.