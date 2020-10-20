L&T up 2% on emerging as the lowest bidder for bullet train project

Shares of Larsen & Toubro has risen nearly 2 per cent as it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of a key corridor in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, also called MAHSR Bullet Train project.

The financial bids for the design and construction of the 237-km length of mainline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor were opened on September 23. The tender covers about 47 per cent of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat. Other bidders included a consortium of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, IRCON International Limited, JMC Projects India, a consortium involving NCC Limited, Tata Project Ltd, J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd, HSR, according to National High-Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The company's shares are currently quoting at ₹918.35/apiece, up 1.71 per cent.