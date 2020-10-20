Stocks

L&T up 2% on emerging as the lowest bidder for bullet train project

Internet Desk | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Shares of Larsen & Toubro has risen nearly 2 per cent as it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of a key corridor in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, also called MAHSR Bullet Train project.

The financial bids for the design and construction of the 237-km length of mainline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor were opened on September 23. The tender covers about 47 per cent of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat. Other bidders included a consortium of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, IRCON International Limited, JMC Projects India, a consortium involving NCC Limited, Tata Project Ltd, J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd, HSR, according to National High-Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The company's shares are currently quoting at ₹918.35/apiece, up 1.71 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 20, 2020
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.