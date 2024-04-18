LTIMindtree has collaborated with Vodafone to offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone’s IoT managed connectivity.

According to the company’s statement, LTIMindtree, enabled by Vodafone, will provide solutions that deliver advanced capabilities in AI, machine learning, predictive maintenance, digital twin, supply chain visibility, sustainability, energy management, worker safety, augmented reality, and virtual reality training.

Gemma Barsby, UK Head of IoT, Vodafone, said, “Our partnership with LTIMindtree means Vodafone can support the real-time delivery of IoT managed services to their clients and empower them in driving cost efficiencies and greater productivity. As a global IoT provider, we look forward to collaborating with LTIMindtree to mutually grow our market share in the Industrial 4.0 and Digital Transformation domain.”

Monish Mishra, Chief Business Officer- iNXT, LTIMindtree, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone and enhance our proposition on Industry X.0 and Industrial Digital transformation.”

LTIMindtree stock rose 1.17 per cent to trade at₹4,717.50 as of 2.35 pm. In addition, Vodafone Idea stock traded at ₹13.35, higher by 3.09 per cent.