Macpower CNC Machines Limited stock has surged on the NSE following the company’s disclosure about the dispatch of three VMC machines of ₹5.20 crore (average value per machine is ₹1.73 crore) to a large defence PSU.

These machines are used in the development of various parts used in guns by the PSU.

The company has recently inaugurated a tech centre in Coimbatore, and its sales and service office in Bengaluru.

Macpower CNC Machines stock traded higher by 3.87 per cent at ₹954.90 as of 10.54 am. The stock had hit a 52-week high earlier on February 7, 2024, at ₹1,020.75.