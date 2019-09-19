Stocks

Madhav Infra bags road, solar projects

| Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Madhav Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Office of the Chief Engineer (Konkan) & Project Director (EAP) Konkan, Mumbai (a Government of Maharashtra enterprise) for the road projects at Chandur Railway Telegaon Road and Riddhapur Tilwsa Road. The construction period is 24 months.

The company has also received an LOA from Energy Efficiency Services (a JV of PSUs under the Ministry of Power) for a solar power generation project at a contract value of ₹96.39 crore. The O&M contract period is for 25 years. The stock of Madhav Infra slipped 0.94 per cent at ₹178.25 on the BSE.

Published on September 19, 2019
new business
Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Promoter group sells 2.3% stake in YES Bank to prepay NCDs