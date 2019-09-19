Madhav Infra bags road, solar projects

Madhav Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Office of the Chief Engineer (Konkan) & Project Director (EAP) Konkan, Mumbai (a Government of Maharashtra enterprise) for the road projects at Chandur Railway Telegaon Road and Riddhapur Tilwsa Road. The construction period is 24 months.

The company has also received an LOA from Energy Efficiency Services (a JV of PSUs under the Ministry of Power) for a solar power generation project at a contract value of ₹96.39 crore. The O&M contract period is for 25 years. The stock of Madhav Infra slipped 0.94 per cent at ₹178.25 on the BSE.