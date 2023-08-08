Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd’s shares went up by 20 per cent after the company reported a 348 per cent increase in profit for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at ₹1.83 crore compared to ₹40.74 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 154 per cent to ₹10.08 crore compared to ₹3.96 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 131 per cent compared to ₹1.38 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went up by 20 per cent to ₹100 at 09.45 am on BSE.