Majesco to consider share buyback on October 8

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

The Board of Directors of Majesco will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 8.

The company announced this in a filing to the exchanges.

In July, private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced its intention to acquire the US arm of Nasdaq-listed Majesco, a provider of cloud-based insurance software for $594 million.

