BSE Sensex traded at 76,651.74, up by 161.66 points or 0.21 per cent, as of 12 noon, and Nifty 50 traded at 23,323.05, up by 63.85 pts or 0.27 per cent.

All sectoral indices except pharma and healthcare index traded in green. Nifty realty rose 1.38 per cent at 1,098.60. Nifty bank was at 49,812.70, up 0.06 per cent.

The major gainers on the NSE as of 12.10 pm were ONGC (up by 3.72 per cent), L&T (2.11%), Tata Motors (1.84%), Hero Motocorp (1.60%), and Britannia (1.46%). The major laggards were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (-0.95%), Kotak Bank (-0.82%), BPCL (-0.82%), Eicher Motors (-0.72%), and ITC (-0.49%).

On the BSE, a total of 3,839 stocks were traded as of 12.14 pm, of which 2,480 stocks advanced, 1,211 declined and 147 remain unchanged. In addition, 222 stocks hit a 52-week high and 18 stocks hit 52-week low.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today include Panache Digilife (20%), Essar Shipping (13.84%), HG Infra Engineering (11.27%), eMudra (9.57%), HEC Infra Projects (9.48%), and Tata Steel (1.20%).