DOLLAR-RUPEE RATES
Broker's call
Geojit Financial
Bajaj Finance (Buy)
CMP: ₹2,160.05
Target: ₹2,570
Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) is one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India. It is engaged in lending across retail, SME, and commercial customers and accepts public and corporate deposits.
Bajaj Finance weighs adequacy of provisioning for large accounts
Bajaj Finance, on Monday, said it is assessing the adequacy of provisioning for identified large accounts and that it will consider enhancing ...Read More
9.10 am
Day Trading Guide for June 02, 2020
₹986 • HDFC Bank
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|970
|955
|1000
|1018
|Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹970 levels
₹699 • Infosys
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|690
|680
|710
|720
|Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹710 levels
Apollo Tyres (Rs 104.7)
The stock of Apollo Tyres gained 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaking above a crucial resistance level of ₹100. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity
Asia stocks make cautious gains, weighed down by worries over US-China relations
Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors' focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-US relations and the depth of economic damage.