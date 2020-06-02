9.15 am

9.15 am

9.15 am

Geojit Financial

CMP: ₹2,160.05

Target: ₹2,570

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) is one of the leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India. It is engaged in lending across retail, SME, and commercial customers and accepts public and corporate deposits.

Bajaj Finance, on Monday, said it is assessing the adequacy of provisioning for identified large accounts and that it will consider enhancing ...

9.10 am

₹986 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 970 955 1000 1018 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹970 levels

₹699 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 710 720 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹710 levels

9.05 am

The stock of Apollo Tyres gained 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaking above a crucial resistance level of ₹100. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity

9 am

Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors' focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-US relations and the depth of economic damage.

