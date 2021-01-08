Markets expected to open firm on bullish global cues

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note on Friday, thanks to bullish global cues. The SGX Nifty is ruling at 14,269.50, over 75 points higher than Thursday’s Nifty futures close of 14,204 at NSE.
US stocks closed at a record high on expectations that a Democratic Party-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending.
The focus will shift to stock specific action with the Q3 results season beginning, with IT bellwether TCS declaring its results.
Hindustan Construction has defaulted on Rs 1,770 crore of loans as of December 31. The stock may come under selling pressure.
Jain Irrigation is seeking to pare its debt by restructuring a $200-million bond.
NHPC has said the NCLT has approved its resolution plan for Jalpower Corp.
Tata Power has bought a 51 per cent stake each in TP Southern and TP Western Odisha for Rs 383 crore.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...