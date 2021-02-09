Markets likely to open with positive bias despite crude crossing $60

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The market may open on a flat note with a positive bias if one goes by signals emanated from SGX Nifty, which hovers around 15,173 vis-a-vis Nifty futures Monday's close of 15,126. However, boiling crude oil prices, which crossed $60 per barrel, may check bulls party.
Asian markets are little changed with positive bias while overnight, the US markets finished on a strong note.
The Camlin Fine Sciences board has approved the further acquisition of 35 per cent stake in its subsidiary namely, Dresen Quimica SAPI de CV from Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V for a maximum amount of $13 million, subject to regulatory approvals. Dresen is a joint venture between the company and Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V. in which the Company currently holds 65 per cent stake.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which reported Rs 1,900.63 crore consolidated profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-2021 as against Rs 2,051.43 crore profit reported by the company in the same months of the previous financial year, has declared Interim dividend of Rs 16 a share for FY 2020-21. The board has fixed February 19 as record date.
Future group-Reliance: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing “Status Quo” of Future Retail (FRL)-Reliance Deal. Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order when it wasn’t interested in the deal, said Court order. Earlier, Future Group rejected the Delhi High Court's proposal to enter into talks with Amazon for amicable resolution with the latter in a Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries. The Delhi High Court had proposed the appointment of a two-judge panel to help Amazon and Future Group negotiate a settlement.
VST Tillers Tractors Limited has announced a technical supplier partnership with Monarch tractor. The two have worked collaboratively for over a year on the technical development of tractor hardware for the first series of Monarch Tractors. Monarch Tractor launched the world's first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor on December 8, 2020, in US. Both companies focus on providing solutions for customers in the compact tractor category.
Result Calendar: Abbott India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, AIA Engineering, Akzo Nobel India, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Capri Global, Century Plyboards, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Endurance Technologies, Firstsource, Future Retail, Indian Overseas Bank, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, GMDC, Gujarat Alkalies, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Heidelberg Cement, HEG, Himadri Speciality Chem, Indoco Remedies, Johnson Control, J&K Bank, Kaveri Seeds, KIOCL, KRBL, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mahanagar Gas, Max FInancial Services, Muthoot Finance, Nilkamal, Polyplex Corp, Raymond, Spandana Sphoorty, Tata Steel, Torrent Power and Varroc Engineering are among the companies that will declare their quarterly numbers on Tuesday.
