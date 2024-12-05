The Indian equity markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty posting gains in the mid-day trading session. As of 12.30 pm, the Sensex advanced 559.49 points or 0.69 per cent to 81,515.82, while the Nifty climbed 139.35 points or 0.57 per cent to 24,606.80.

The market breadth remained positive, with 2,042 advances against 1,773 declines on the BSE. A total of 3,973 stocks were traded, reflecting a dynamic trading environment. Notably, 209 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while only 9 hit 52-week lows, indicating overall market strength.

Technology and consumer discretionary stocks emerged as key performers in the midday session. Titan led the gainers with a 2.21 per cent increase, followed by Infosys at 1.53 per cent, Adani Enterprises at 1.50 per cent, TCS at 1.31 per cent, and Bharti Airtel at 1.28 per cent. These stocks drove the market’s positive sentiment, offsetting losses in other sectors.

Conversely, some stocks faced selling pressure. Bajaj Auto experienced the sharpest decline at -2.11 per cent, followed by SBI Life at -1.69 per cent, NTPC at -1.14 per cent, HDFC Life at -0.80 per cent, and Cipla at -0.72 per cent. These stocks contributed to the mixed market performance.

Sectoral indices showed varied performance. The Nifty Bank index rose 287.65 points (0.54 per cent) to 53,554.55, while the Nifty Financial Services index gained 117.20 points (0.48 per cent) to 24,679.80. The Nifty Next 50 marginally increased by 94.10 points (0.13 per cent) to 72,338.95, and the Nifty Midcap Select index saw a slight dip of 4.30 points (-0.03 per cent) to 12,923.20.

This midday report reflects the continued momentum from the morning’s positive start, with tech and consumer stocks playing a pivotal role in driving market performance.

Market participants continue to track the day’s trading session, with 331 stocks hitting the upper circuit and 190 stocks in the lower circuit. The market remains active with ongoing trading, and investors are closely monitoring developments ahead of the market’s closing.