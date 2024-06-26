Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders surged 7 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the company was granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).
Mazagon stock traded at ₹4,236.75 on the NSE, up by 6.61 per cent, as of 11 am.
The stock hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹4,271.20.
On the BSE, the stock traded at ₹4,217 as of 11.08 am, up by 6.05 per cent. It hit a 52-week high at ₹4,269.75.
In reference to a news report that claimed the stock had surged amid talks of a ₹35,000-crore deal with the Defence Ministry, the company clarified that it “ has submitted the bid for three additional submarines under project P75, which is an activity in the normal course of business. Submission of bid does not result in automatic bagging of an order, therefore, is not required to be informed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015”.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.