Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jump over ₹ 1.52 lakh crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added ₹ 1,52,355.03 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent. The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday.
Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra.
Leading the gainers' chart, HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹ 46,348.47 crore to ₹ 9,33,559.01 crore.
The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed ₹29,272.73 crore to ₹4,37,752.20 crore. Reliance Industries Limited added ₹18,384.38 crore to ₹17,11,554.55 crore in its valuation.
The mcap of ICICI Bank rose by ₹16,860.76 crore to reach ₹5,04,249.13 crore and that of HDFC gained ₹16,020.7 crore to ₹5,07,861.84 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by ₹15,944.02 crore to ₹3,99,810.31 crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped by ₹7,526.82 crore to ₹4,74,467.41 crore.
Hindustan Unilever added ₹1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,22,359.73 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by ₹1,19,849.27 crore to ₹13,35,838.42 crore.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.
The valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹3,414.71 crore to ₹7,27,692.41 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...