Nifty 50 has hit a fresh high at 22,144, up by 103.30 or 0.47 per cent, and the BSE Sensex was up by 288.03 points or 0.40 per cent, trading at 72,714.67 as of 12 pm on Monday.

All sectoral indicies traded in the green, except for Nifty realty, which declined by 0.74 per cent. Nifty consumer durables rose by 1.74 per cent at 31,984.75; Nifty FMCG was up by 0.81 per cent at 53,949.65; and Nifty Pharma was up by 0.80 per cent at 19,021.15. The major consumer durables stocks that gained as of 12.17 pm were Rajesh Exports (13.20 per cent), Dixon (4.04 per cent), and Blue Star (3.46 per cent).

Stocks that emerged the top gainers include: Grasim Industries (higher by 2.89%), Bajaj Finance (2.31%), Bajaj Finserv (2.30%), and Adani Enterprises (1.74%). Meanwhile, L&T (-1.15%), SBI Life Insurance (-0.83%), HDFC Life (-0.82%), TCS (-0.67%), and Tata Motors (-0.65%) were the top losers.

On the BSE, 3,980 stocks were traded. Of these, 2,472 advanced, 1,353 declined and 155 were unchanged; 335 stocks hit a 52-week high, while 12 stocks hit a 52-week low.

Major stocks that had hit a 52-week high on the NSE were Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (19.99%), Paisalo Digital (14.16%), Hi-Tech Pipes (13.92%), Wockhardt (11.61%), eMudhra (10.87%), and Quess Corp (10.46%). Other notable stocks were Paytm which traded 5 per cent higher on the NSE at ₹358.35; RVNL which jumped 8.56 per cent to trade at ₹273.25, and PB Fintech, which rose 5.44 per cent to trade at ₹982.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit