Mindtree records fresh highs on expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific

The shares of technology services company Mindtree recorded fresh highs on Wednesday after the company announced that it is expanding in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

At 2:53 pm, Mindtree was trading at ₹4,507.00 on the BSE, up ₹151.80 or 3.49 per cent after recording a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,570.00. It had opened at ₹4,390.00 as against the previous close of ₹4,355.20. It hit an intra-day low of ₹4,378.35.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹4,518.80, up ₹165.00 or 3.79 per cent. It recorded a fresh year high of ₹4,569.90.

The technology services company on Wednesday announced its expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific, with executive appointments to accelerate the next phase of growth.

The company has made several key executive appointments in the two markets.

Munich-based Klaus Seifert has been appointed as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH), Erik Julius Larsen as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux, and Melbourne-based Dominic Del Giudice as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4X4X4 strategy, aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

“We are excited about the depth of industry and technology expertise that these leaders bring to our clients. With businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximise revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets is vital to our ability to help our clients unlock value from digital transformation," added Lambu.